Tropical Storm Edouard forms in far North Atlantic, enters the record books

An area of disturbed weather over the North Atlantic Ocean strengthened into the latest tropical storm on Sunday night and made its way into the record books.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said a tropical depression near Bermuda strengthened Sunday night into Tropical Storm Edouard.

The storm is moving quickly northeastward at 36 mph with maximum sustained gusts of 40 mph. It is located about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

CORONAVIRUS AND HURRICANE SEASON: HERE’S WHY THE RED CROSS SAYS NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE

The tropical storm isn’t going to present any threat to any landmass as it will continue moving to the northeast over the Atlantic over the next couple of days.

“Little significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard is forecast to become post-tropical later today or tonight,” the NHC said Monday morning.

While Edouard is well away from any landmasses, the storm has still made its way into the record books.

Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach said on Twitter that Edouard is the earliest fifth Atlantic named storm on record. The previous record was Emily, which formed on July 12, 2005.

The formation of the latest tropical storm continues the pattern of above-average activity that forecasters have been calling for this hurricane season.

Two tropical storms in May and one in early June impacted the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Midwest. A fourth system, Dolly, formed out at sea last month.

ROUND HOMES AND HURRICANES: HOW CIRCULAR DESIGN, EMPHASIS ON CONNECTIONS KEEP THESE STRUCTURES STANDING

While Emily in 2005 ended up being a Category 5 hurricane and the prior storm Dennis was a Category 4 storm, the early-season activity in 2020 hasn’t yet turned out to be too intense.

“All of the Atlantic storms so far in 2020 have been relatively weak and short lived,” Klotzbach noted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in May.

Six to 10 of those could develop into hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could even become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.