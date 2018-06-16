Tropical Storm Carlotta nears Mexican coast by Acapulco

Tropical Storm Carlotta approached Mexico’s Pacific coast near the resort of Acapulco, with its heavy rains bringing warnings of possible floods and mudslides.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was just off the coast of Guerrero state late Saturday night, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It said that Carlotta had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (100 kph), and its center was located about 20 miles (35 kilometers) south of Acapulco. The storm was drifting northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The hurricane center says the storm threatens torrential rains for the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas. Flash flooding and mudslides are also possible.

On Friday, the Mexican Interior Department reported that there were no deaths in the resort cities of Los Cabos from Tropical Storm Bud, which left the Baja California Peninsula and re-emerged over the Gulf of California.