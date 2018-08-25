Tributes pour in for Sen. John McCain, remembered as a 'true American hero'

Following the death of Sen. John McCain Saturday, tributes poured in from both Republicans and Democrats as well as family for the war hero who survived five years as a prisoner of war but finally succumbed to brain cancer.

The wife of Sen. McCain, Cindy McCain, said on twitter “My heart is broken.”

“I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years.” She said that he passed away at home, in the way that he lived his life, “on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved.”

McCain’s daughter, Megan, said in a statement that now that her father had passed,“the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”

President Trump, who had a tumultuous relationship with the Republican senator, shared his “deepest sympathies” for the McCain family over twitter, adding that his “hearts and prayers are with you.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recalled the loss of “one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

“America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest Champions,” he said.

Graham said that he would “need time to absorb this” but that the McCain’s family “are in my prayers.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called it “a sad day for the United States.”

“Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman … he was one of the most courageous men of the century,” he said in a statement.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., remembered McCain as an “undaunted spirit” who “dedicated his life to defending both America and the American idea.”

“He never forgot the great duty he felt to care for our nation’s heroes, dedicating his spirit and energy to ensuring that no man or woman in uniform was left behind on the battlefield or once they returned home,” she said both of his military career and political career.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called McCain one of “few truly great people” you encounter in life. He announced that he would be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office Building after the late McCain.