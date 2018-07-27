Tribe near Grand Canyon issues disaster declaration after extensive flooding

July 27, 2018 KID News National News
Waterfalls normally blue-green turned muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area, July 11, 2018.

Waterfalls normally blue-green turned muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area, July 11, 2018.  (Associated Press)

An American Indian tribe issued a disaster declaration Thursday after its tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon saw extensive flooding earlier this month.

The Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz., is known for its towering blue-green waterfalls, but muddy floodwaters sweeping through Havasu Canyon forced the evacuation of about 200 people.

The tribe spent $25,000 to feed, clothe and evacuate the tourists who stayed overnight in a community building in the village.

ARIZONA FLOODS FORCE HUNDREDS OF TOURISTS TO EVACUATE, RESCHEDULE TRIP TO FAMOUS TRIBAL LAND

Emergency repairs to the hiking trail and in the village and campground were expected to top $250,000 — a cost the tribe said it cannot shoulder without outside help.

“The unstable and dangerous conditions of the affected areas and our tribe’s limited resources necessitate the need for federal assistance,” tribal Chairwoman Muriel Coochwytewa said in a news release.

In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer, torrents of water wash over a campground in Supai, Ariz. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight trips on tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon will have to reschedule after heavy flooding forced evacuations and shut down the area for at least a week. (Eric Kremer via AP)

Torrents of water wash over a campground in Supai, Ariz., July 11, 2018.  (Associated Press)

The tribe’s disaster declaration was approved July 17 and is needed for the tribe to request financial help from the federal government.

Supplies are being delivered via helicopter, the only current way in and out of the reservation.

The existing waterfalls turned a muddy brown, and new ones emerged from the steep walls of the canyon.

No one was seriously injured.

Crews are working to remove boulders, trees, debris and abandoned camping gear and rebuild footbridges and parts of the hiking trail, tribal spokeswoman Abbie Fink said.

The closure of the reservation is an economic hit for the tribe, which relies on tourism. It plans to reopen the campground and a lodge Sept. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.