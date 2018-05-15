Trial set to begin for man accused of stealing 17th century gold bar from Florida museum

May 15, 2018 KID News National News
One of the two men accused of stealing a 17th-century gold bar from a Florida museum in 2010 is set to face trial.

One of the two men accused of stealing a 17th-century gold bar from a Florida museum in 2010 is set to face trial.  (Mel Fisher’s museum )

A trial is slated to begin for Jason Alexander Goldman, one of two men who allegedly stole a 17th -century gold bar from a Florida museum in 2010.

Goldman, of Palm Beach Gardens is accused of stealing the 74.85-ounce bar valued at $556,000 from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum with his alleged partner-in-crime, Steven Johnson of Rio Linda, California.

Johnson pleaded guilty in April is awaiting sentencing.

The jury selection for the case against Goldman, who faces a federal charge of conspiracy and theft of a major artwork, begins Tuesday morning.

Goldman allegedly stood guard while Johnson stole the bar from its display case, according to court documents.

The gold bar was excavated in 1980 from a 1622 Spanish galleon wreck site off the Florida Keys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 