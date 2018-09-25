Trial begins for teacher charged with sexual abuse

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Meza

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A trial is underway for a Wyoming middle school teacher charged with sexually abusing a student between May 2014 and April 2017.



Laramie County prosecutors said Monday they have DNA evidence and electronic messages to prove the eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor against Joseph Meza.



The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports defense attorney Tom Fleener argued the girl had ulterior motives in making the accusation.



The girl’s mother testified that Meza had asked about adopting her daughter in 2014, when she was 14. The mother said she eventually agreed in late 2015 because she could not control her daughter’s behavior. She said the girl started sneaking out and fighting with family members.



The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her mother to avoid identifying the alleged victim of a sexual assault.