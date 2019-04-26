Trey Gowdy: 'President Eric Swalwell, that ought to scare the ever-living hell out of you'

Former congressman Trey Gowdy blasted 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for continuing to claim that President Trump is a Russian asset.

“President Eric Swalwell, that ought to scare the ever-living hell out of you,” Gowdy told “The Story with Martha MacCallum” while reacting to a clip of Swalwell on MSNBC.

ERIC SWALWELL CONTINUES TO REFUSE TO ANSWER TRUMP ‘RUSSIAN ASSET’ QUESTION

The Mueller report published last month revealed that investigators did not establish evidence that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia.

Swalwell seems to think otherwise.

“Here’s what we know. The Russians helped Donald Trump,” Swalwell said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”



“Sure, but to be clear you are no longer maintaining that he is effectively a ‘Russian asset,'” MSNBC host Ari Melber interjected.

“No, I think he acts on Russia’s behalf and I challenge him to show me otherwise,” Swalwell responded.

Gowdy accused Swalwell of playing politics.

“His last sentence is exactly the difference between a prosecutor and a politician. Prosecutors prove that you did something, politicians make you prove you did not. Did you hear his last sentence? ‘I challenge President Trump to prove that he did not do something.’ That’s what politicians do,” Gowdy said.

Swalwell, who has long been a critic of the president, announced he was running for president earlier this month.