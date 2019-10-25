Tree crashes into Maryland home, teen girls credit household appliance for saving them

Two Maryland teens were miraculously unharmed when a large tree uprooted and crashed into their living room — and the family is crediting a kitchen appliance for saving their lives.

The Stone sisters – Mariah, 14, and Ashley, 15 – were sitting in their living room watching TV on Oct. 17 when a massive tree crashed directly into their Lusby home causing the ceiling to cave in and debris to go flying.

The horrifying moment was caught on the family’s Ring camera.

In the video, one of the girls can be heard hysterically screaming after the loud crash. The girls then appear to phone someone immediately.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the girls were not seriously injured but the home was “badly damaged.”

“The Stone family is currently displaced from their home and living in a hotel for an unknown amount of time,” the campaign organizer wrote on behalf of the family.

Ashley told ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday that she believes it was thanks to one household appliance that kept her and her sister safe: the refrigerator.

“If that fridge wasn’t there — who knows what would have happened,” Ashley said. “The situation could’ve been completely different.”

“That refrigerator saved our lives,” Mariah added.