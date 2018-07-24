Trader Joe's employee, who died in hostage situation, killed by LAPD gunfire, chief says

A Trader Joe’s employee who died Saturday during a hostage situation was struck and killed by LAPD gunfire, officials said.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said in a press conference Tuesday ballistic tests showed that a bullet fired from a Los Angeles police officer’s firearm struck and killed 27-year-old Melyda Corado.

Gene Evin Atkins, the alleged Trade Joe’s gunman, had been feuding with his 76-year-old grandmother for weeks before he pulled the trigger, a family member said Monday.

Atkins, 28, was booked on suspicion of murder after he walked out of the Silver Lake supermarket Saturday evening, ending an hours-long standoff that began inside his south Los Angeles home.

