Tracks made by young grizzly bear found near Cody

CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A grizzly bear left tracks near Cody where officials say the species is rarely observed.



The Cody Enterprise reports a bear expert for the state Game and Fish Department was called to investigate the animal tracks found east of Cody last week.



Bear expert Dusty Lasseter says the paw prints were made by a young grizzly bear likely weighing 150-250 pounds.



Lasseter says the bears have been entering new areas or sites where they have not been seen in years as the human population grows in the state.



Officials are not sure where the young grizzly went after visiting the Cody area.