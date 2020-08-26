Towson University sees coronavirus cases jump, moves all classes online for 1st week

Towson University has moved all classes online for the first week of the fall semester due to an increase in positive COVID-19 results.

University officials say a sample of 627 tests conducted on campus between last Wednesday and Thursday as part of their mandatory baseline testing, returned 55 positive results, prompting the temporary move online.

They say in part “It’s critical for the continued health and safety of our community, which remains TU’s stop priority.”

Students worry once they are back on campus and back in the classroom this will just continue to happen.

“I think as long as they let students stay on campus it’s not going to stop and we’re just going to have to keep going back and forth between going online and in person,” said student Carly Merlo.

Student Miriam Williams agrees.

“I don’t think it’s going to work. Okay we’re going to do online and then we’re not. I feel like we should’ve just been all online from the start because I don’t know how they’re going to go about it especially if the cases keep rising,” she said.

We asked the university if new cases arise this week if they’ll continue to have all classes online another week, and if there is a concern cases will grow once in person learning resumes.

We were told, “The university plans to return to the hybrid modality of classes planned, effective August 31st. Any updates to those plans will be communicated to keep our campus community fully informed.”

