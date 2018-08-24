Tourist on trip to see Adam Lambert concert killed by woman trying to 'rid house of evil': reports

A tourist from Britain, who came to the U.S. to see a concert by “American Idol” singer Adam Lambert, ended up stabbed to death last week by a woman who claimed she “needed to rid the house of evil,” reports said Thursday.

Police in Great Neck, a suburb of New York City, said victim Denise Webster, 61, was killed with a kitchen knife by a suspect identified as Faye Doomchin, 66, WPIX-TV reported.

Police said Webster was visiting Doomchin’s home for coffee and cake, having met one another through a mutual friend. Suddenly, Doomchin said she had to “rid the house of evil,” got a “butcher block-type knife” from the kitchen, and stabbed her Webster in the chest, reports said. Webster was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Neighbors told New York’s WABC-TV that violent behavior was out of character for Doomchin. However, her lawyer claimed she has a history of mental illness, Newsday reported.

Doomchin was arrested in 1999 for an assault where she stabbed a woman twice in the back with a kitchen knife and put on mandatory mental health supervision until 2014.

Lambert, after hearing about Webster’s death, tweeted Tuesday that he was left “heavy hearted” by news.

The singer’s unofficial fan club on Facebook, who call themselves “Glamberts,” posted condolences to Webster’s family.

Webster was killed five months after overcoming cancer, and a month before her 41st wedding anniversary, her husband, Tommy, told the Sun.

Doomchin remained held without bail on a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents.