Toronto van attack victims include young professional, South Korean citizens, others

At least 10 people were killed after a suspect mowed down pedestrians in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, with a rented van on Monday.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which police are still investigating. Officials have not yet released a motive or cause.

The victims in the attack include a young investment banker remembered as someone who “loved to help volunteer” and South Korean nationals.

Here’s a look at the lives lost.

Anne-Marie D’Amico

Anne-Marie D’Amico was employed at the investment management firm Invesco, the company told CBC News. Invesco has offices near where the incident occured.

She also worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.

“Awful news pours in when you work at a news station, but this is the first to hit home,” Danielle Michaud, a sports anchor for City News, said on Twitter. “My [Tennis Canada] family lost one of its brightest lights [and] biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family … a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy.”

Her family told CBC News she had a “generous heart and always did big things for people.”

“She wouldn’t stop until she went the extra mile for others,” her family said. “She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others’ happiness. She only had kindness in her.”

“Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism,” the statement continued. “It comforts us knowing that the world has a chance to know her and we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than anger and hatred.”

In a Facebook tribute, friend Brodie MacDonald wrote that he was “so angry at the world today.”

“I am so sorry that this happened to you and as tears roll down my face thinking about the incredible person that you were, please know that you made a difference in so many peoples’ lives,” MacDonald wrote. “You were a rock, a champion, a soldier, a nurturer, a friend in Dominican … You were what we all needed, when we needed it.”

He said the two planned to attend an upcoming Toronto Jays baseball game.

“Even though you won’t be there, I’ll hold a beer up for you my friend,” he said.

South Koreans

Two South Korean citizens were among the deceased, the Yonhap News Agency said.

The identities of the two individuals have not yet been disclosed.

Yonhap said the area where the attack occurred is near a Korean community.