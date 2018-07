The 29-year-old man who shot 15 people, killing two of them, in a popular Toronto neighborhood Sunday night has been identified as Faisal Hussain, Canadian authorities said Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit in Ontario said a member of Hussain’s immediate family and a “family representative” confirmed the gunman’s identity.

A post-mortem will be conducted Tuesday in Toronto.

