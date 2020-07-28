Toronto ISIS attacker denied parole, says she will 'do another attack' if she is not sent back to Syria

A Syrian-born woman who charged employees at a tire shop in Canada in 2017 in an attempt to carry out an attack inspired by ISIS was denied parole on Monday after prosecutors said she continues to threaten to commit another attack if she is released.

Rehab Dughmosh was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2019 for trying to join ISIS and carrying out the attack in Toronto, but her parole date was slated for Aug. 7.

In February, she wrote a threatening note to parole officers saying: “If you release me from jail, I will do another terrorist attack, so tell your government to send me back to my country,” according to reports by Global News.

The court, in its denial, pointed to her ongoing support for ISIS, including an ISIS flag in her jail cell, seeking out radical literature and fighting with another Muslim inmate who was not wearing a hijab, as well as her psychological risk assessment from June that listed “ongoing concerns” with her behavior.

“You have threatened to kill or maim inmates you deem to be in conflict with your ideologies, and have threatened to burn down your living unit with no regard to human life,” the court wrote in their decision.

Justice Maureen Forestell said Dughmosh’s mental illness, which was likely related to schizophrenia, had “rendered her vulnerable” to extremist beliefs and was likely a factor in past attempts to flee to Syria to join ISIS.

Still, the parole board said Dughmosh has “no pro-social associates, lack employment prospects and financial resources, your motivation for further intervention is low, and you continue to believe it is acceptable to use violence as a method of achieving your goals.”

During the 2017 attack, Dughmosh seized golf clubs, a bow and arrow and a hammer from the Canadian Tire at Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough and wielded it at people in the store, shouting “Allahu Akhbar” and “This is for ISIS.”

Employees were able to hold her down and no one was hurt, but Dughmosh told police she was disappointed that there were no injuries.