Toronto chief comments on serial killer angers community

Community leaders say a suggestion by Toronto’s police chief that an alleged serial killer would have been arrested sooner if the public had been more cooperative with investigators has angered LGBTQ residents and could worsen already strained relations.

Chief Mark Saunders told the Globe and Mail that “nobody” came to officers with information in 2012 when police launched a special task force to investigate three missing men from the city’s gay village.

Police didn’t arrest landscaper Bruce McArthur until this year. He’s since charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.

Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention advocacy group, says Saunders should retract the comments.

Toronto city Councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam says she was shocked by the comments and called them inaccurate. Her district includes Toronto’s Gay Village.