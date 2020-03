https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20063500338261.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

The tornado near downtown Nashville lit up the night sky with flashes of light as transformers blew and the storm reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

