Tornado watch issued for portions of 4 states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for portions of four states.



The National Weather Service said the tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. mountain time on Sunday. It covers eastern Colorado including Colorado Springs, southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and a small portion of western Kansas.



Forecasters also say there’s a possibility of flash flooding for the eastern plains of Colorado due to severe thunderstorms that could include chicken egg-size hail and gusting winds.