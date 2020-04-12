Tornado strikes Monroe, Louisiana, as severe weather outbreak unfolds on Easter in South

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nearly two dozen homes were reported to have damage after a tornado struck the northern part of Louisiana on Sunday as the South faced an onslaught of severe weather.

The city of Monroe said on Twitter there were “reports of damage in multiple neighborhoods” after the storm moved through shortly before noon on Sunday.

“Please cooperate with any emergency officials who may give instructions to you or your neighbors. More details to come,” the city said. “Please pray for all!”

The National Weather Service had declared a tornado emergency for Monroe and the surrounding communities at 11:44 a.m. CDT as a confirmed “damaging” tornado was hitting area.

The NWS said that 20 homes in one subdivision were reported to have sustained damage and that multiple planes and hangers were damaged at the Monroe Regional Aiport.

City officials said damage was reported at one of the office buildings in the airport complex.

A photo from Acadian Companies showed several aircraft overturned at the airport.

Other images from the city down downed power lines in various areas.

The tornado that struck Monroe is part of a powerful storm system affecting the Easter holiday, bringing heavy rain, tornadoes and hail. The NWS’ Storm Prediction Center said severe thunderstorms are likely into Sunday night, with the greatest threat in Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley.

The storm center said some 95 million people may be impacted by the storms. More than 5.8 million people live in the area where the most dangerous weather was most likely, including Birmingham, Ala., and Jackson, Miss.

“This could be a very difficult day weatherwise,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves noted in a video on Facebook. “Please be weather aware. Pay attention. I know that these storms that are coming through can be dangerous. We can see significant winds. We can also see significant tornadoes coming through Mississippi today.”

At midday, the weather service in Birmingham said radar showed strong storms moving into Alabama from Mississippi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.