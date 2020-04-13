Tornado in Georgia lifts house, drops it on middle of road as deadly severe storms strike

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A county roadway in central Georgia resembles a scene out of the movie “Twister” after an apparent tornado dropped a house on a road Monday as a deadly severe storm system slammed the region.

At least 19 people were killed throughout the South as the storm system brought dozens of reported tornadoes, storm winds, large hail, and heavy rains.

“We’ve had over 50 reports of tornadoes over parts of the South and the Gulf Coast,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on “Fox & Friends.” “The Storm Prediction Center said this is the area that’s going to potentially see the damage, including tornadoes, long-lasting, catastrophic tornadoes and now we are getting reports of many deaths.”

In Upson County, Georgia, an apparent tornado was strong enough to lift a house into the middle of the roadway. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the house at the time of the storm or if anyone was injured.

Photos from the scene show the house, mostly intact, sitting in the middle of Highway 74 about 45 miles west of Macon.

In Murray County, fire chief Dewayne Bain told FOX5 that the storms claimed the lives of at least five people in Chatsworth.

Most of the damage was focused around two mobile home parks, where paramedics transported at least 23 people to the hospital, according to Bain.

Officials told FOX5 that at least four people remain unaccounted for in Chatsworth.

In Cartersville, officials said a 34-year-old man died after a large tree fell into the back of his home.

One couple told FOX5 that the storms that struck Monday morning were unlike anything they had ever experienced in the 47 years they’ve lived there.

In addition to heavy rain, the morning storms brought damaging winds and hail, which toppled trees and scattered debris along roadways. More than 150,000 people across the state were left without power, according to Georgia Power. Restoration times vary across areas.

Gov. Brian Kemp offered his condolences Monday morning to those impacted by the severe storms.

“This morning, several communities are grappling with serious storm damage, and I ask everyone to lift them up in prayer. Our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of those we lost,” the governor tweeted.

The storm system that created the damage throughout Georgia is blamed for an outbreak of tornadoes across the South that’s left at least 19 dead.

Dean said Monday, as a cold front sweeps across the eastern U.S., that conditions will improve by Monday night, but the threat of severe weather remains for parts of Georgia, Florida, and up toward the Carolinas into Virginia.

The storm system is also bringing the threat of fierce winds to the Northeast, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, where the medical response has included tents that forecasters warn “could be damaged” by the gusts.

“So, the next several hours are going to be critical,” she said on “Fox & Friends.” “These storms are going to weaken, thankfully, but we still have many hours to go.”