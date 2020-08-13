Tornado in China rips through tourist site, injures dozens

A powerful tornado swept through a popular tourist area in China over the weekend, injuring dozens of people and causing damage.

The severe weather struck the tourist site of Swan Lake in China’s Inner Mongolia province around 3:30 p.m., state-media outlet Xinhua reported.

Local government officials were quoted as saying a total of 33 people were injured when the twister struck.

Videos posted to Weibo by the official account of the Xilamuren Grassland tourism site showed the tornado spinning and the destruction it left behind.

The twister could be seen swirling under black clouds in the sky.

Officials said that over 100 yurts — a portable, round tent — were toppled over or damaged.

A total of 33 tourists and workers at the tourist site were injured by the storm, including three who were in serious condition, Xinhua reported.

Each year China sees about seven to eight tornadoes on average, mostly in an area along the coastal plain in the eastern part of the country, according to the Washington Post.

The southern part of the country is hit every year with storms and torrential rains during the May-July monsoon season, with tornadoes typically striking during the summer months.

In 2016, a powerful tornado in eastern China killed 78 people and destroyed buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.