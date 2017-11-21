Top power grid exec resigns after domestic violence charge

The head of an international authority that oversees the North American power grid has resigned following his arrest on a domestic violence charge in Georgia.

Gerry Cauley stepped down Monday as CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corp., an international regulatory authority that seeks to assure reliability and security of the electric grid in the United States, Canada and northern Mexico.

Jail records show the 64-year-old was arrested Nov. 10 at his home outside Atlanta. He was charged with battery-family violence and released on bond.

A message was left Tuesday with Cauley’s divorce lawyer.

NERC senior vice president and general counsel Charles Berardesco is serving as interim president and CEO.

Board chairman Roy Thilly says NERC remains committed to maintaining the reliability and resilience of the bulk power system.