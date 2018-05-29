Top North Carolina high school basketball prospect dies during game

A top North Carolina high school basketball prospect died on Saturday after collapsing on the court during a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game in Virginia.

James Hampton, a class of 2019 prospect from Charlotte, collapsed on the court during his team’s second of two games, The News & Observer reported. Hampton, 17, reportedly suffered from seizures in years past and didn’t play in his team’s first game that day.

Team director Jacoby Davis said he saw Hampton running down the court and tell an official “Hey ref” before collapsing, according to the Sporting News.

“He just fell down on the floor,” Davis told The News & Observer. “He had seizures a year ago and I remember (one of the team’s coaches) telling me that, ‘I saw his eyes rolling back in his head.’ I ran on the court thinking he was having a seizure. A trainer came over and said he didn’t know what was wrong. Another trainer checked his pulse. He said he didn’t have a pulse. It got crazy after that.”

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, whose son was playing for another team, was at the game and tweeted his condolences.

Hampton appeared unconscious while medical assistants performed chest compressions, according to the newspaper. He was taken to a hospital less than one mile from the basketball court where he was later pronounced dead.

The team finished their games Sunday in Hampton’s honor.