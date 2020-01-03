Top Iranian general killed by U.S. airstrike had to be identified by his ring: Iraqi officials

A top Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad international airport early Friday had to be identified by the ring he wore, Iraqi officials said.

Gen. Qassem Suleimani’s body was torn apart in the attack ordered by President Trump, two officials from the Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said.

IRAN VOWS ‘HARSH RETALIATION’ AFTER US AIRSTRIKE KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSEM SOLEIMANI

Following the attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States.

2020 DEMS RESPOND TO KILLING

Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for Soleimani.

Suleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, which has been designated by the U.S. as a terror group since 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Six other officials, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of PMF were killed in the attack, Iraqi officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report