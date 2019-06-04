Top Dem lawmaker downplays Trump's impeachment, suggest media is pushing for it

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD, downplayed the push for President Trump‘s impeachment on Tuesday and suggested it’s the media that’s actually fanning the flames.

During an appearance on CNN, Hoyer was asked if his stance on impeachment has shifted since the release of the Mueller report in April. At the time, he said impeachment was “not worthwhile.”

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer then asked why impeachment may be “worth while” now versus April, noting that many in the party are ramping up pressure to impeach the president, but Hoyer pushed back.

“Wolf, I know you and other reporters keep asking and they want us to say we’re for impeachment,” Hoyer told “The Situation Room” anchor. “What we are for is continuing our investigations, making sure that the administration gives us the information we are constitutionally authorized to receive.”

Hoyer echoed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, saying they will go “where the facts” take them. Blitzer, however, clarified that he wasn’t pushing for anything.

“I just want to point out, I’m not asking you to do anything or support anything, I’m just asking some questions, trying to get precise information,” Blitzer defended himself.

Hoyer’s comments came after South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, said in an interview Sunday that he believes impeachment proceedings ultimately will be launched against Trump at some point in the future. He suggested Democrats are already laying the groundwork in Congress.

“I think we’ve already begun,” Clyburn said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We’ve got all of these committees doing their work, we’re having hearings.”