Top American diplomat in UK has support from State Department amid reports he made 'sexist, racist' remarks

The State Department is standing behind U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson amid reports he made “sexist, racist,” and “cringeworthy” comments.

In a statement to Fox News, the spokesperson for the State Department said Johnson is a “valued member of the team” and has “led Mission U.K. honorably and professionally.”

“We stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong,” the department said.

Woody came under fire Wednesday amid reports that the accusations against him were being probed by the State Department inspector general, including assertions that he was working to further President Trump‘s business interests in the U.K.

On Wednesday, Johnson, who is also the billionaire owner of the New York Jets football franchise, took to Twitter to deny the allegations. He also pushed back on reports that he tried to use his post to persuade local politicians to bring the British Open Championship golf tournament to Trump’s Turnberry course in Scotland.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” Johnson said. “These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

Trump denied speaking to Johnson about moving the major golf tournament to his course during a press conference on Wednesday.

“No, I never spoke to Woody Johnson about that, about Turnberry,” the president told reporters. “Turnberry is a highly respected course, as you know, one of the best in the world. And I read it. I read a story about it today. I never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that.”