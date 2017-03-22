Tom Price: GOP health care bill will give Americans ‘the kind of coverage that they want’

As moderate House Republicans scrambled to shore up support for their ObamaCare replacement bill Wednesday night, Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price told Fox News that the legislation would let Americans “to the kind of coverage that they want for themselves, not that the government forces them to buy.” RYAN VOICES CONFIDENCE ON OBAMACARE REPEAL AS CONSERVATIVES CALL TO ‘START OVER’ Price told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the House plan, which is scheduled for a vote Thursday, “encompasses all of the kinds of things that conservatives and Republicans and the American people have been talking about for the last seven years,” since ObamaCare became law.