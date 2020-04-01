Toilet paper shipment goes up in flames in Texas truck crash

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper rolled over and burst into flames on a Texas highway early Wednesday morning, as people are hoarding the household necessity around the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video from a traffic camera showed the truck still smoldering three hours after the crash. It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 20 near Dallas, snarling traffic for hours, Fox 4 reported.

Images posted to social media show commercial toilet paper strewn along the highway’s shoulder. Neither the truck driver nor his dog were hurt, the station reported.

Toilet paper has become scarce on some store shelves as people stock up and hunker down in self-isolation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, a man went viral on TikTok for tipping delivery drivers with rolls of toilet paper and bottles of hand sanitizer. In the video, the driver thanked him and said he hadn’t been able to buy his own toilet paper at the local Walmart.

Toilet paper has become scarce overseas, as well, prompting at least one German bakery to whip up hundreds of toilet paper-shaped cakes a day.

