Toddler, three others shot dead in New York apartment

At least four people, including a toddler, were discovered shot and killed in a New York City apartment Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

The victims, three men and a 1-year-old girl were discovered in an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn early Wednesday by the infant’s grandmother, ABC 7 reported.

One of the victims is believed to be the father of the child. Police are looking into how the victims know one another.

Investigators are also exploring if the incident was a murder-suicide. There does not appear to be forced entry into the apartment.

No suspect is currently in custody. The names and ages of the four victims were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.