Toddler, straight-A student fatally shot in separate incidents during bloody weekend in Chicago

A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago on Saturday during a bloody weekend in Chicago that included the death of a beloved honor student who was attending a vigil.

Julien Gonzalez, 2, was standing in an alleyway during a party at about 10:15 p.m. when gunfire erupted in the Hermosa neighborhood. The crowd scattered but Gonzalez suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. He was rushed to Stronger Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, Fox 32 reported. The man he was standing next to was hit in the leg and survived.

Authorities said a fight between two women spilled out of a house and to an alley where the crowd had gathered.

In a separate incident Saturday, 18-year-old James Garrett was fatally shot while attending a vigil on the city’s far South Side. Police say about 100 people were at the vigil when an argument broke out and two people started shooting. Garrett in the middle of his back, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the Chicago Medical Center.

Garrett, a stand-out student who had hopes of attending a historically black college and then becoming a teacher, was hit by one bullet in the center of his back. He was pronounced dead within an hour at the University of Chicago Medical Center, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“They have an amazing family,” Christopher Goins, Garrett’s principal, told The Chicago Tribune. “This shouldn’t have happened to them. It’s not in the playbook.”

Dyryl Burnett, Garrett’s adviser, told The Sun-Times that Garrett had a community around him.

“He had a lot of black men around him who were supporting him,” he said. “You pour everything into them you wish someone had poured into you at their age. You have so much hope in them.”

There have been no arrests in either shooting.

In a separate shooting, a 65-year-old woman was critically injured at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday while driving in a South Shore neighborhood, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. She was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical center.

In all, at least 10 people were wounded in shootings throughout the city since Friday. Last weekend, six were killed and 15 injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report