Toddler recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

FORT HALL — A 2-year-old Fort Hall boy who was attacked by a pack of dogs on Sunday is expected to make a full recovery from his physical injuries, according to his family.
Gunner Quagigant was critically injured in the attack, which occurred while he was playing with his toys in his grandparents’ yard on D Avenue. Darrel Archuleta, the boy’s grandfather, and Jake, Archuleta’s blue heeler, fought the pack of dogs to free Gunner.
Archuleta said Gunner suffered severe injuries in the attack, including an ear that was ripped in half, a puncture wound to his neck that just barely missed his carotid artery and severe damage to ligaments in his leg. The boy also sustained more than 35 flesh wounds in the attack.
But despite the severity of the injuries, Archuleta said Gunner’s prognosis is positive.
“He’s doing really good,” Archuleta said. “He’s going to make a full recovery.”
After the attack, Gunner was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello before being airlifted via emergency helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Soon after his arrival in Salt Lake City, Gunner underwent surgery.
Every day since the surgery, Gunner’s physical condition has improved, the family says. He was recently placed on a soft diet and a physical therapist will aid in his recovery.
“Pretty soon he’ll be outrunning me again,” Archuleta said.
However, Gunner’s family is concerned about the psychological damage caused by the attack. The boy will also be working with a psychologist to help him heal from the emotional scars brought on by the dog attack.
“He’s going to have PTSD,” Archuleta said.
Gunner is expected to be hospitalized for about six weeks. Archuleta said the family will try to have him transported to a hospital closer to Fort Hall so they won’t have to constantly make the long trip to Utah.
In response to the attack on Gunner, the Tribal Business Council passed a dog ordinance earlier this week. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are expected to release details regarding the new ordinance on Thursday.
Fort Hall authorities have trapped and destroyed dogs involved in the attack. Tribal Fish and Game is currently collecting the remaining dogs involved in Sunday’s incident to remove them from the area. The trapping is expected to continue for up to a week.
According to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the owner of the dogs that injured Gunner was out of the area at the time of the attack. The owner’s identity has not been released.
Archuleta said the dogs had been starving and that he saw them eat another dog last week.
On Saturday, April 8, the Archuleta family will host a special brunch to help raise money to cover Gunner’s medical expenses. The event will be held in the conference room of the Fort Hall Housing Authority building at 161 Wardance Circle from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
A GoFundMe account to help the family pay Gunner’s medical expenses surpassed its goal of $1,500, raising $1,625 as of Wednesday evening. The page can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/gunnars-medical-expenses.