Todd Kunz and Steve Cannon recall ghost stories from old KIDK-TV building

Listen to KIDK Eyewitness News 3’s Todd Kunz and Steve Cannon talk about their experiences in the haunted, old station studios in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Halloween is always the perfect time to tell a good ghost story, and an old radio and television station may have claim on the friendliest of ghosts.

The old KID NewsRadio and KIDK-TV station in Idaho Falls is home to two very friendly ghosts, Tom and Quincy. Both previously worked at the station when they were alive and Steve Cannon said they just never left.

“When I first started, there was a fellow there who was working the weekend shift,” KIDK Eyewitness News 3 Meteorologist Steve Cannon told KID NewsRadio. “His companion…apparently they had somewhat of an adversarial relationship, so instead of going home, he stayed at the station and there was a downstairs break room and there was a little hot plate, and a sink, and there was a palace of necessity downstairs, and he just kind of lived there, for years. So, when he did finally shuffle off this mortal coil, he had nowhere else to go. So, he’s there. Very benevolent, very kind. There’s all kinds of evidence of there being some folks in the basement.”

Quincy also dedicated his life to broadcast work. Todd Kunz said everyone who still works for the station and worked at the old location, has had their own experience with the friendly ghost.

“There’s a mechanic room, you know the work bench, kind of a work room…you got the vices and the and the grinder wheels, all that kind of stuff, but the floor is smooth cement.” Todd Kunz, KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor told KID NewsRadio. “So, I went down there and I’m just looking around, just kind of seeing what’s there because I’d never been down there and I heard distinctly…I heard like someone drug their foot across the smooth cement, and it was behind me, and I turned around and there was absolutely nobody there. But, I heard it as sure as I am speaking right now. I heard it.”

Listen to Kunz and Cannon tell their ghost stories and experiences with Quincy and Tom, below.