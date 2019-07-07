Tlaib to Pelosi: 'Focus' on McConnell instead of bashing progressives

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., had a message for Nancy Pelosi, after the House speaker dismissed her and other progressives in a recent New York Times interview: Go after Mitch McConnell instead.

Pelosi had snide remarks for Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., after the four progressives were the only Democrats to vote against a bill to deliver billions of dollars to help the ongoing border crisis. Tlaib said her attention should be directed across the aisle at the Senate Majority Leader.

AOC FIRES BACK AFTER PELOSI BLASTS FAR-LEFT DEMS’ ‘TWITTER WORLD’

“Focus on him, uplift the women, especially the women of color within your caucus that are out there,” Tlaib said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” adding, “It is very disappointing that the speaker would ever try to diminish our voices in so many ways.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi called out Tlaib, Omar, Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that they are more influential on social media than they are in Congress.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Tlaib defended her position, saying that she will not support “something that is broken,” and that the bill McConnell’s Senate came up with was “even worse” than the House bill that Tlaib, Omar, Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez had opposed. Pelosi had agreed to support McConnell’s bill, so that something could be done to help the situation at the border.

Host Martha Raddatz challenged Tlaib’s decision to vote against aid, asking, “Isn’t opposing aid contributing to the crisis?”

Tlaib said that she spoke with Customs and Border Protection agents who told her, “More money is not going to fix this.”