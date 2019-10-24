Tim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race, announces House re-election campaign

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday and announced he will, instead, run for re-election for his congressional seat.

Ryan, who entered the race in April, said he was “proud” of his seven-month campaign.

“We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States,” Ryan said in a statement.

“While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country—white, black, brown, men, women,” he continued.

“I’ll continue to fight, and I appreciate all of the effort on behalf of our volunteers, our staff, all of those who chipped in money and made a sacrifice to help get this campaign up and running,” he said, adding his “deep heartfelt thanks” to his wife and children “for picking up the slack while I’ve been on the campaign trail.”