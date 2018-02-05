Tillerson won't confirm Trump attendance at Americas summit

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it’s too early to know if President Donald Trump will attend a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders in April.

Speaking to journalists in Peru, Tillerson said Monday that Trump’s attendance at the gathering would depend on his schedule, which typically isn’t known so far in advance.

U.S. presidents have participated in all eights editions of the Summit of the Americas since the regional gathering started in 1994 to promote a U.S.-led free trade zone stretching from Alaska to the tip of South America.

But with the trade pact long dead, the event has devolved into an opportunity for Latin Americans to air grievances against the U.S. Similar protests are expected this year during the meeting in Peru, fueled by Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.