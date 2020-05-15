TikTok cereal stunt on NYC subway during coronavirus pandemic is 'despicable,' transit authority says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City officials are calling a TikTok user “despicable” after he dumped a tub of milk and cereal inside a subway car during the coronavirus pandemic, then posted the video.

The clip, which has gone viral, shows commuters fleeing as the mess spreads across the floor of the train. The man behind the video also apparently is not wearing a face mask, in defiance of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order asking all people who ride the subway to wear one.

“A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted in response.

And it’s not the only prank the TikTok user has carried out in the city subway system in recent weeks. Another clip, posted in late April, shows him delaying a train while he tries to bring a mattress through its doors.

The city’s subway system is now being shut down overnight so workers can clean trains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Twitter users were outraged by the cereal clip.

“Get him and arrest him. Get in contact with @tiktok_us and get his account suspended for life. It’s time for y’all to stop being soft & go after people who mess with the people & the trains,” one user wrote.

“He’s clearly doing this for publicity. He’s needs to be made an example of that pulling pranks during a pandemic & filming it is not OK! I’m so sick of people doing terrible things for publicity; so immature & dangerous,” said another.