Tiffany Trump raises eyebrows by wearing white to State of the Union

Dozens of Democratic female lawmakers are wearing all-white at President Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address — including Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany, 25, was spotted in the House gallery wearing a fitted white dress, drawing gasps from the Twitterverse as many pointed out the white dress code was organized by the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, which said it was a tribute to the women’s suffrage movement.

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., invited women from both sides of the aisle to wear the symbolic attire last week.

WHY ARE WOMEN WEARING WHITE TO THE STATE OF THE UNION? DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS AIM TO SEND ‘LOUD AND CLEAR’ MESSAGE

“We’ll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights!” Frankel, the chairwoman of the group, previously explained on Twitter.

So, it’s no surprise viewers were shocked to see the president’s daughter donning white — with many claiming it proved Tiffany was purposely wearing the color to show “solidarity” with women in Congress.

One Twitter user retweeted Donald Trump Jr.’s family photo, welcoming her to the “resistance.”