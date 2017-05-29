“Thunder Run” to cap-off Field of Heroes Memorial

Although Memorial Day saw nothing but sunshine, the sound of thunder still filled the air in Bannock County.

More than 100 bikers revved through Pocatello, Inkom, and Lava Hot Springs on Monday for the 14th annual Thunder Run.

POW-MIA Director Reverend Jim Jones said this event is a way to honor the fallen soldiers, along with the 82,000 who are still either prisoners of war or missing in action.

“It’s incredible to me because these folks know what this ride is about and they are here,” Jones said. “They’re not just here to ride, but they’re here to honor.”

He said the event has seen almost double the amount of riders who came out this year, spanning from Idaho Falls, and even McCammon.

The ride started at Century High School, swept through Lava where they picked-up more riders, and looped back around to the Pocatello Veteran’s Home.

The ride will come to an end back at Century High School where the Field of Heroes closing ceremony is expected to take place at six o’clock tonight.

