Three shot inside Texas A&M University residence hall: campus police

Two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Texas A&M University residence hall Monday, according to campus police.

“A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus,” the Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department said on Twitter. “Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.”

The university police said all classes were canceled for the rest of the day amid an active criminal investigation.