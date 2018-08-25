Three people killed, 11 others wounded in shootings in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, three fatally, including a woman sitting in a Lyft, in Chicago Friday and early Saturday, according to reports.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, multiple people came up to the woman in the vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Angie Castro told the Chicago Tribune her boyfriend was driving the Lyft the woman was shot in.

“He was shocked, nervous,” she told the paper.

Police said a 20-year-old man was killed around 8:30 p.m. Friday in a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, the Sun-Times reported. The bullets were fired from a passing dark-colored vehicle.

Friday’s first homicide happened about 12:35 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, the paper reported.

George Jackson, 31, was sitting on a porch when two male gunmen approached and opened fire, according to the paper.

He was struck in his face, pelvis and both legs. He died an hour later.

FOUR PEOPLE KILLED, NEARLY 60 SHOT THIS WEEKEND ACROSS CHICAGO

The Tribune said a 21-year-old man was critically wounded when he shot in the head when gunfire erupted around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds were struck in the ankles.

Witnesses told the paper a teen stood over one of the victims and pleaded with them to stay conscious.

“Please don’t die,” the teen pleaded.

On Monday, Chicago’s top cop said that judges need to impose tougher sentences in gun prosecutions.

“These shootings are not random,” Supt. Eddie Johnson said. “They’re fueled by gang conflicts. We know who they are.”

He added, “If people don’t give us the information we need, and our judicial partners don’t hold them accountable, would you stop if that’s what you wanted to do? You know, it’s ridiculous.”