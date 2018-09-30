Three men killed in Pennsylvania car explosion, officials say

Three men were killed when a car exploded in Pennsylvania’s third largest city Saturday night, drawing a massive response from local and federal law enforcement.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, authorities repeatedly described the explosion in Allentown as an “isolated incident” and said they had a “high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was killed.”

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims, nor was there any explanation of a possible motive. Investigators said they did not believe there was any additional threat to the community.

The blast happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on a downtown street and could be heard and felt across the city located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Resident Carlos Perodin told The Morning Call newspaper that he was watching a movie with his wife when he heard a thunderous explosion and went to the scene.

“The fire was crazy,” Carlos Perodin told the paper. “The car was pretty much split in half.”

Another witness, Stephanie Connelly, told the paper that she saw body parts strewn across the street.

“This is real life and I’m shaking and freaking out while I’m running,” she said.

A bus station was turned into a makeshift command center with armored vehicles, dozens of police cruisers, mobile command units and even portable bathrooms, the paper reported. Several portable tents were also erected for evidence processing.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, and people who live nearby were asked to shelter in place. A shelter was set up at an elementary school and authorities said it would remain open on Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.