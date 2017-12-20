Three Juveniles Charged with Christmas Decoration Vandalism

A former Griswold Award winner has some answers to who possibly vandalized their Christmas decorations.
According to the Chubbuck Police Department, three juveniles have been charged with misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Because the suspects are under the age of 18, authorities said their names will not be released.
On Dec. 12, Scott and Suzette Kinney reported to police that much of the Christmas yard display at their Cole Street home had been vandalized.
“They walked all the way through the yard just knocking stuff over and stomping on it,” Scott told the Journal last week.
Following the vandalism, the Kinneys spent several hours mending and replacing the broken lights and ornaments. But despite the Kinneys best efforts, some of the Christmas decorations could not be replaced.