Three Colorado men arrested for violating state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order

Three men in Colorado were nabbed for violating the state’s stay-at-home order in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Police in Steamboat Springs responded to a call around 9 p.m. Monday from a man who said a roommate invited friends over to their residence, violating the self-quarantine order.

According to the Denver Channel, the caller told police he tried to get the visitors to leave without much success.

Annette Dopplick, operations commander with the Steamboat Springs Police Department, told the news outlet that when officers arrived at the residence, the guests refused to leave or provide their names.

The three men – identified as Ryan Albert, 25, Travis Pettit, 34, and Joseph Thompson, 28 — were taken into custody and charged with failing to comply with a public health order.

Police said the three men did not live in Steamboat Springs.

A fourth person, Robert Rees, 46, faces charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer, but was not arrested, the news outlet reported.

The three men were released on bond after spending a night in jail.

Colorado, which has recorded at least 7,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 327 deaths, is under a stay-at-home order. It went into effect on March 26 and is currently set to expire on April 26.