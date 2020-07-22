Three arrested in connection with triple murder of Florida fishing buddies

Two men and a woman on Wednesday have been arrested in connection with the brutal beatings and death of three Florida friends during a nighttime catfishing trip.

“We have locked up the three people responsible for the murders of these guys,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Tony “TJ” Williams, 26, a hardened criminal with 230 felony criminal charges against him in his arrest history, was the alleged ringleader behind the “massacre.” His girlfriend, Mary Whitmore, 27, and his brother Robert Williams, 21, have also been arrested.

Judd called the elder Williams “pure evil in the flesh” and said his criminal history dates back to when he was 12 years old.

Damion Tillman, 23, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27 – were “massacred” last week.

The killings have shocked the tiny 3,200-person city of Frostproof, Fla, located about 70 miles south of Orlando.

There was an intense manhunt for the killers and a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case had ballooned to $30,000.

This is a developing story. More to follow