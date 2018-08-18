Thousands stranded in India as deadly monsoon floods continue

Relentless monsoon floods that have partially submerged the southern Indian state of Kerala have left thousands of people stranded.

The death toll has risen to 324 people from the floods and landslides, Reuters reported, citing the chief minister of the southwestern state.

Officials pleaded for more help as the stranded people were waiting to be rescued.

“Please ask (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters. … Please, please!” state legislator Saji Cherian said on a Kerala-based TV news channel, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

More than 300,000 people have taken shelter in more than 1,500 state-run relief camps, officials said. But authorities said they were being inundated with calls for assistance, local media reported.

“We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests,” the office of the state’s top official, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in a tweet

Officials have called it the worst flooding in Kerala in a century, with rainfall in some areas well over double that of a typical monsoon season.

The downpours that started Aug. 8 have triggered floods and landslides and caused homes and bridges to collapse across Kerala, a picturesque state known for its quiet tropical backwaters and beautiful beaches.

Initial storm damage estimates were nearly $2.8 billion, Vijayan said.

Prime Minister Modi inspected the flooded landscape from a helicopter and met Saturday with the state’s top officials, promising more than $70 million in aid.

At least 36 more people were missing, according to Kerala’s disaster management office.

Official said some people have also died in relief camps, Reuters reported.

More than 1,000 people have died in seven Indian states since the start of this year’s monsoon season, including more than 300 in Kerala.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.