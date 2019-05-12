Thousands of tiger muskies swim into new reservoir home

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Wildlife officials have released into a northern Utah reservoir thousands of tiger muskie fish, a hybrid predator that’s popular with anglers and helps keep other species in check.

The Standard Examiner reports the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently released 28,000 of the fish at Pineview Reservoir.

Assistant aquatic program manager Cody Edwards says less than 10 percent of the fish will make it to adulthood. The fish are released when they’re 2 inches long but can grow over 30 inches in length.

A non-native a cross between a northern pike and muskellunge, tiger muskies have been stocked there since at least the 1990s.

They’re sterile fish introduced as a top-level predator to keep the population of other species in check and prevent big booms and busts in the ecosystem.