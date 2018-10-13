Thousands of people missing after Hurricane Michael; death toll at 17

Days after powerful Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday just north of Mexico Beach, Florida, thousands of people have been reported missing to local authorities.

Emergency crews made it their mission Friday to search for people after the Category 4 storm barreled into the Florida Panhandle before making its way to southwest Georgia and South Carolina – while also lashing North Carolina and Virginia. At least 17 people have been killed.

Emergency officials confirmed that they received thousands of calls asking about missing people, but with cellphone service out across a wide area, they found it impossible to know who among those unaccounted for was safe but just unable to dial out to friends or family.

Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris said Florida was going to “establish a mortuary location” but didn’t see that “as a critical need.”

“We were going to establish a mortuary location. Thank god we’re not seeing that as a critical need,” Harris said. “That’s actually some great news. We hope that news continues.”

However, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he wanted to finish the search-and-rescue mission first.

“I don’t think we know enough,” he said. “We’ve got to finish search and rescue. The other thing on top of that, a lot of people get hurt afterwards. That’s why we talk about: Make sure you know how to use a generator. Don’t put it inside your house. Be careful with all the chain saws … and don’t touch downed power lines.”

Officials said they received thousands of calls of people who were missing following Hurricane Irma which hit the state last year.

Meanwhile, Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Brock Long said he expects the death toll will rise.

“We still haven’t gotten into the hardest-hit areas,” he said, adding with frustration: “Very few people live to tell what it’s like to experience storm surge, and unfortunately in this country we seem to not learn the lesson.”

Emergency officials said they had completed an initial “hasty search” of the devastation, looking for the living or the dead, and had begun more careful inspections of thousands of ruined buildings. They hope to complete those inspections later Saturday.

Hurricane Michael was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in the U.S. The storm nearly wiped out Mexico Beach, Florida. It was not immediately clear what the storm’s financial toll will be but some initial estimates said it could be between $12 billion and $15 billion, The Miami Herald reported.

