Thousands of chickens killed in egg-farm fire

ERDA, Utah (AP) – More than 100,000 chickens are dead after an egg farm caught fire in Utah.

The Deseret News reports officials say an electrical or mechanical problem with manure-handling equipment sparked the Tuesday-morning blaze at Fassio Egg Farms in Erda.

North Tooele Fire Marshal John Stout says water tanks at the farm didn’t have enough water to quench the blaze and a generator powering the water pumps was dangerously close to the fire.

Fassio official Corby Larsen says between 120,000 and 150,000 chickens died in the fire at two of the farm’s largest chicken coops.

No workers were hurt. Erda is about 30 miles west of Salt Lake City.