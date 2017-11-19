Thousands celebrate in Rio’s gay pride parade on Copacabana

Thousands of revelers danced on Copacabana beach Sunday to celebrate Rio de Janeiro’s annual gay pride parade despite deep funding cuts by the city.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella offered no city funding this year, but organizers said they were able to finance festivities with the support of private businesses and organizations.

In 2016, the city funded 50 percent of the parade, which costs around $200,000 to put on.

Sunday’s celebration featured dozens of Brazilian artists performing on trucks traveling down Copacabana beach.

Despite its reputation as a liberal country, Brazil has some of Latin America’s highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.