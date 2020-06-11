Thomas Lane, fired Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd's death, posts bail

Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd, posted bail on Wednesday afternoon and is due back in court later this month.

Lane, 37, was released from custody at 4:08 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. His destination was not disclosed, but authorities noted that they released Lane on his own recognizance.

He is expected to return to court on June 29 at 9 a.m., to face a charge of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, along with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Lane and the two other former officers who were on the scene when Floyd died — Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 — each had their bail set at $750,000 on Thursday.

Each officer was fired from the force prior to the hearing, along with their colleague Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second-degree murder after a video surfaced showing him kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed on the ground and struggling to breathe.

Chavin had originally been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but after state Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case, he upgraded the charge to second-degree murder last Wednesday.

Chauvin faces up to a maximum of 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 10 years for manslaughter. Thao, Lane and Kueng could face a similar fate if convicted on both counts, with a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.